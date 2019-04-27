Last week I asked you, my awesome readers, to help video game characters get a bit more into Easter spirit. You all did a wonderful job adding ears, eggs and pastel colors into various gaming worlds.



Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who tried to add a bit of Easter fun into the world of Sekiro, but it seems to have been received very poorly. That innocent chocolate rabbit didn’t stand a chance.

This might be the hardest choice I’ve made in some time. The first image in the awards section was almost the winner. I even had a winner logo on it too. I went back and forth and finally made the tough choice.



You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Barry Wombleton wins the awards for both “Nastiest Easter Decoration” & “Almost Won, Seriously, It Was Soooooo Close.”

Niftymustard grabs the award for “Best New Borderlands 3 Enemy.”

Rogue Indy snags the award for “Second Best Image Involving A From Software Game.”

AlephCK gets the award for “Least Subtle Holiday Themed DLC.”

Bob The Rock receives the award for “Best Post-Credits Tease”

Cecil_banon gets the award for “Worst Monty Python Crossover.”

And finally, ATORASU wins the award for “Biggest Bunny.”



That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.

