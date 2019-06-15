Last week was E3 2019 and to celebrate that giant convention of trailers and teasers I asked you wonderful people to create some E3 announcements of your own. Things got a bit...strange.

Our winning image this week comes from Mrichston who creates the perfect alternative to E3, E Tree. I’d be down for a week of trees and tree-related stuff. We’d get just as many gameplay trailers there as we got this year.

Not to be too mean to you fine readers of Kotaku, but the E3 you all came up with kind of sucked. The images were creative and funny, but boy oh boy do I not want to go that E3.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Amazingmao wins the award for “Most Keanu Reeves.”

Bob The Rock grabs the award for “Most Awkward Doctor Visit.”

Crocodile Hung T nabs the award for “Darkest Reboot.”

vgMusic2000 receives the award for “Banjo Wasn’t Worth This.”

transmillion snags the award for “Most Obvious Joke.”

sciteach gets the award for “Worst New Trend In Gaming.”

Neuroplastique II wins the award for “BANNED.”

Frank Bromley snags the award for “Biggest Error Message.”

MonoArtan receives the award for “Most Confusing Presentation.”

And finally, AlephCK wins the award for “Most Meta” and “Weirdest Partnership.”