It’s that time of the year when we all gather around a computer screen or television and watch trailers and teasers. Surprises! Disappointments! Boring executives! Montages! Let’s have some E3 themed fun this week.



Your challenge this week: Dream up an E3 teaser image, poster, announcement or stage show moment and share it with us!

Tease a game that will never happen or dunk on a company or studio. Just make it funny and related to E3.

If you need a blank stage, here you go. Use this or don’t. I leave it up to you.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!