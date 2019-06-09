It’s that time of the year when we all gather around a computer screen or television and watch trailers and teasers. Surprises! Disappointments! Boring executives! Montages! Let’s have some E3 themed fun this week.
Your challenge this week: Dream up an E3 teaser image, poster, announcement or stage show moment and share it with us!
Tease a game that will never happen or dunk on a company or studio. Just make it funny and related to E3.
If you need a blank stage, here you go. Use this or don’t. I leave it up to you.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.