We finally have a release date for Death Stranding and it actually turns out this game is coming out and will soon be playable. WEIRD! The star of these past trailers hasn’t been Mads Mikkelsen or any other actors. Instead, the real star has been that strange baby in a bottle.

Your challenge this week: Set that baby free! Send it on some adventures!

To help you folks create some images, I’ve isolated the baby and created this helpful image for you. Once again, don’t say I don’t do anything for you folks.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!