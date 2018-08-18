Do you wonder where the cowboys go when they wander off the map? Well our devoted community ‘Shop Experts are here to show you.

Last week I asked everyone to help me out with some speculation. If the map for Red Dead Redemption 2 is so big, then there must be some weird places to go, and there must be even weirder places right off the edge of the map. I asked everyone to help me imagine what those places might be like. Y’all delivered some truly great cowboy roamings.

Our winner this week is Ihsus, who imagines the cowboy (plus horse) sort of warping into the middle of a massive Smash Bros. brawl of epic proportions. What’s this cowboy doing here? Why is he so calm? I don’t know, but it shows the power of the cowboy ethic. Also that fox is about to plow right into him.

It was especially hard to pick a winner this week due to a high number of excellent entries, so here are a lot of honorable mentions that I genuinely loved. Be sure to check the comments of the original post for even more great cowboy exploration images.

Advertisement

Done With Kinja knows the hardest thing you can do on horseback.

Advertisement

Ninoyiya-Ryu identifies the key problem with this entry in the monster catching games: the bad guys have bullets!

Raventyr was afraid to show us what it would look like for a horse to power slide, but I bet it is amazing.

Advertisement

Brian is giving the the Red Dead version of the “Truman Show boat” moment.

Advertisement

netsquire showed us all that the true cowboy was the friends we met along the way.

Madrock concurs.

Advertisement

In fact, Chelsea of Tranquility knows that it is true.

LiveAtColdRice proved that it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows when it comes to cowboys, though. Sometimes they gotta do a kill.

Advertisement

There’s always that one cowboy who just doesn’t get it. Bob found that cowboy.

Advertisement

I don’t even have a joke for this Villings entry.

sciteach tried to identify the only place where we could truly be redeemed. Spoilers, but this is definitely the final scene in Red Dead 2.

Advertisement

ReadyLevelUp got confused about which kind of cowboy was which.

Advertisement

Blackheart Bouvi goes for the good joke.

Truks found a game that I would play in an instant. These cowboys need their blue ribbons!

Advertisement

Duraigo identified the most brutal, rudest gang in all of the future. And they have a horsey.

Advertisement

RayHell69 shows us the definition of “bad decision.”

And finally, a rare acceptance of a double entry from LiveAtColdRice, who has managed to produce one of the saddest images in human history.