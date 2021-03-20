'Shop Contest: Bethesda+Microsoft, Winners!

Image : See Above

You got Halo in my Fallout! You got Doom in my Forza! Well, this is a giant mess. At least we get more Game Pass games out of it all. And a fun contest!

Our winning image this week comes from.... KaputNoob! Yes, we have a back-to-back winner once again folks! Will they be able to pull off a third victory? Only time will tell...

While expected some Doom, Minecraft, Halo, and Wolfenstein mash-ups, I was also happy to see some of you dig a bit deeper into each publishers’ vast back catalog. Rage! Conker! A hockey game! Fantastic stuff.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Badonkagronk grabs the award for “Worst DLC.”

Bob The Rock gr.. wait! Get out of here Bob.

Cecil Banon picks up the award for "Deadliest Athlete."

DaneSager grabs the award for "Most Metal Blue Screen of DEATH!"

C.J. Emerson shills for Nuka Cola and gets $23 for it.

edregis receives the award for "Strangest Rage Easter Egg."

PCdania nabs the award for "Still Better Than A Zune."

sciteach finally sends Conker to Hell, where he belongs.

Villings picks up the award for "Best Flight Simulator That Can Run On MY PC."

And finally, LastLivingSoul creates a nice happy portrait of this mega-merger.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

