Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Bethesda+Microsoft, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Save
undefined
Image: See Above

You got Halo in my Fallout! You got Doom in my Forza! Well, this is a giant mess. At least we get more Game Pass games out of it all. And a fun contest!

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from.... KaputNoob! Yes, we have a back-to-back winner once again folks! Will they be able to pull off a third victory? Only time will tell...

undefined
Image: See Above

While expected some Doom, Minecraft, Halo, and Wolfenstein mash-ups, I was also happy to see some of you dig a bit deeper into each publishers’ vast back catalog. Rage! Conker! A hockey game! Fantastic stuff.

G/O Media may get a commission
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
Use the promo code STIMULATINGPSDEAL

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Badonkagronk grabs the award for “Worst DLC.”
Badonkagronk grabs the award for “Worst DLC.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
Bob The Rock gr.. wait! Get out of here Bob.
Image: See Above
undefined
Cecil Banon picks up the award for “Deadliest Athlete.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
DaneSager grabs the award for “Most Metal Blue Screen of DEATH!”
Image: See Above
undefined
C.J. Emerson shills for Nuka Cola and gets $23 for it.
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
edregis receives the award for “Strangest Rage Easter Egg.”
Image: See Above
undefined
PCdania nabs the award for “Still Better Than A Zune.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
sciteach finally sends Conker to Hell, where he belongs.
Image: See Above
undefined
Villings picks up the award for “Best Flight Simulator That Can Run On MY PC.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
And finally, LastLivingSoul creates a nice happy portrait of this mega-merger.
Image: See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Advertisement

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION