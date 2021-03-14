'Shop Contest: Bethesda+Microsoft

Image : Bethesda / Xbox / Kotaku

It’s official. Microsoft has completed its purchase of Bethesda. They had a whole roundtable discussion about it and everything. (More importantly, it was officially approved by regulators.) Let’s have some fun with these two companies now stapled together like some hideous mega-beast.

Your challenge this week: Mix Xbox and Bethesda together.

Feel free to mix any Xbox character or Bethesda franchise together. Get wild! Doomguy hugging The Arbiter? Sure. Conker arm-wrestling an alien from Prey? Go for it! Let’s all celebrate this merger and not think about how large media companies are buying up smaller companies and then merging together, slowly absorbing all of our art and culture into large and overpowered fortresses that limit how we all engage and enjoy content created by thousands of artists, musicians, and designers. YAY, Chief can fight a Skyrim dragon!

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!



Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

