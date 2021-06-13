How To Watch The Xbox / Bethesda E3 Showcase

Tell us what you got, Phil. Photo : Frederic J. Brown ( Getty Images )

E3 2021 is rapidly approaching, and Microsoft’s Xbox presentation looks to be a highlight once again, especially with the addition of Bethesda. After last year’s surprise purchase of Bethesda parent company Zenimax, Microsoft’s E3 presentation will be the first opportunity to show off the massive RPG developer’s future on a big (virtual) stage.

Advertisement

When is Microsoft’s E3 showcase?

The Xbox (and by extension Bethesda) presentation will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 13.

Where can I watch Microsoft’s E3 show?

The Xbox showcase will be streamed live through Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

What will Microsoft show at E3?

It’s a big year for Microsoft as the dust settles from its Bethesda purchase and the release of its Xbox Series X/S consoles. Fans can expect a rundown of games, services like Game Pass and xCloud, and—hopefully—more details on next-gen exclusives.

Advertisement

Here’s what we’re expecting will make an appearance:

Halo Infinite: After the delay of its flagship title and launch exclusive, many are hoping for news around about a release date and maybe even some gameplay.

The Elder Scrolls VI: Probably the biggest thing Bethesda fans have yearned for, even before the Microsoft purchase, is a crumb of info about a new Elder Scrolls game. First E3 since acquiring the IP seems like as good a time as any to tease it coming.

Game Pass: Microsoft has been adding tons of games to its à la carte subscription service, especially after adding Bethesda’s library. Any big gets or day-one releases—like NBA 2K21—will likely get a shoutout, if only for the easy advertisement.

Next-gen upgrades for older games: Following the delay of Halo Infinite get their hands on those consoles…

Starfield: Thanks to leaked gameplay, many are expecting some information about Starfield. It’s Bethesda’s first new IP venture in over two decades, so no pressure.

Fable: In a now-deleted tweet

Avowed: There have been rumors asserting and rejecting the idea that Avowed will make an appearance at E3, but there’s enough chatter to make us speculate.

Advertisement

Those are our thoughts so far. There are bound to be some surprises, so be sure to tune in at 1 p.m. ET to see what other reveals the Xbox E3 Showcase may bring.