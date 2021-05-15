Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Baby Fallen, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Last week I asked you all to create some images featuring the adorable Fallen babies which were introduced during this latest season of Destiny 2. You all did great, but the cute Fallen baby helped a lot.

Our winning image this week comes from KaputNoob who has recently become a powerhouse in the comments below each contest. Sadly, rules that I created and can easily change but won’t, stipulate you can only have one image selected in each contest. So I chose this one because I like the movie Men In Black.

So much variety this week! I didn’t know what to expect with a baby like this and yet, once again, you all prove how talented you lot are at creating terrible, funny things. Congrats! (Not to you Bob.)

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Bob The Rock... well, anyway, moving on...
Cecil Banon wins nothing. But sweet cover. Can’t wait for that baby to grow up and give interviews about this.
Mrichston wins the award fo— TOO CUTE. ABORT. SHUTTING DOWN
PCDania grabs the award for “Oddest Cameo.”
PSpsychopath snags the award for “Deadliest Baby.”
sciteach wins the award for “Most Dedicated Father.”
Richardrae1 grabs the award for “Oldest Baby.”
And finally, Badonkagronk is a bad person and will be going to the equivalent of Hell in Destiny.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Kaputnoob! Winner winner chicken dinner!

Bob club members with the first 3 mentions!

Richardrae1 - Zack isn’t old enough to understand the brilliance of you pic!

Sciteach - welcome back to the winner circle!

Badonkagronk - Is it kosher?

Great images this week everyone!