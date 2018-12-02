Agents: this week it is your task to show your co-worker 47 what it is like to “have a good time.” That’s right, it is Agent 47's vacation week, and I want him to see the sights.

Agent 47 of Hitman fame is no stranger to world travel, but I think he might be a complete stranger to just sitting down and having a good time. We’re taking him on vacation this week. As you can see above, I think that 47 might like a little bit of religious tourism. After spending all of those years living in a church in Sicily, I think that 47 probably likes to do a little bit of comparative religious study in his spare time.

You might not think so, though, so your task this week is to send Agent 47 on vacation. No guns, no explosives. Just sun, fun, and maybe some nightlife. Let this guy have a good time!

To help you on your path, I have created a “sneaking Agent 47" .PNG that you can jam down in the corners of your image. After all, he’s the kind of guy who likes to scope out some fun first. Feel free to use whatever image of Agent 47 you like, though.

Next week I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions. As always, good luck Agents.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!