Image: Shin Megami Tensei Liberation DX2

The new Shin Megami Tensei mobile game allows players to leave comments about all the demons they’re catching. That was possibly a mistake.



Shin Megami Tensei Liberation DX2 (that’s a mouthful) is a new mobile game in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise. It’s a bit like Pokémon Go, tasking players with catching demons using augmented reality. Players can leave comments on the demons they’ve caught, so of course, they’re all just doing jokes and being horny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t know what I expected. If you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go catch an Arianrhod because, as they say, thicc thighs end lives.