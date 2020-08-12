Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shin Megami Tensei, Now Featuring Dante from the Devil May Cry Series

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:devil may cry
devil may cryshin megami tenseiShin Megami Tensei: Nocturneatluskotaku core
Devil May Cry’s Dante is going to be making a guest appearance in the upcoming remaster of Atlus’ Shin Megami Tensei Nocturne.

Hopefully the game’s box art will feature the appropriate badge.

Image: Capcom
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

Squall
Squall

So no Raido?