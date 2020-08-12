Shin Megami Tensei, Now Featuring Dante from the Devil May Cry Series

Devil May Cry’s Dante is going to be making a guest appearance in the upcoming remaster of Atlus’ Shin Megami Tensei Nocturne.
Hopefully the game’s box art will feature the appropriate badge.
DISCUSSION
So no Raido?