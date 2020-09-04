ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Shenmue Is Getting The Anime Treatment

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Shenmue
Shenmue
Illustration for article titled iShenmue/i Is Getting The Anime Treatment
Image: Sega

Why play Shenmue when you can watch Shenmue? Crunchyroll announced today that it will be partnering with Adult Swim to develop an anime series based on the iconic action-adventure games.

Shenmue: The Animation is a 13-episode series that retells the story of video game protagonist Ryo Hazuki as he hunts down his father's murderer. Japanese studio Telecom Animation Film (Lupin III, Tower of God) will handle the production with direction from Sakurai Chikara (One Punch Man, Food Wars). Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki has also joined the project as an executive producer.

An air date for Shenmue: The Animation has not been set. More details are expected during tomorrow's online Crunchyroll Expo panel.

DISCUSSION

nauthiz
nauthiz

Well hopefully this will give Yu Suzuki a way to actually tell the story he wants.

Since there's no way the 14 or whatever chapters he planned are ever coming out as games with the current pacing and methodology employed by the first 3.