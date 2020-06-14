Sheik Looks Great In Overwatch

Shayleen Hulbert is a 3D artist based in the UK who has worked on games like Heroes of the Storm, Spyro Reignited and Borderlands 3.



This, though, is her part of a team’s shot at what Zelda’s Sheik would look like in Overwatch. And surprise, just like Link, she’s a perfect fit.

Other folks responsible include concept artist Jack Hamilton, with the rig built by Perry Leijten.

You can see more of Shayleen’s stuff at her ArtStation page.