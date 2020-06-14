Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Sheik Looks Great In Overwatch

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Shayleen Hulbert is a 3D artist based in the UK who has worked on games like Heroes of the Storm, Spyro Reignited and Borderlands 3.

This, though, is her part of a team’s shot at what Zelda’s Sheik would look like in Overwatch. And surprise, just like Link, she’s a perfect fit.

Other folks responsible include concept artist Jack Hamilton, with the rig built by Perry Leijten.

You can see more of Shayleen’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

