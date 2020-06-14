Sheik Looks Great In Overwatch

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Shayleen Hulbert is a 3D artist based in the UK who has worked on games like Heroes of the Storm, Spyro Reignited and Borderlands 3.
This, though, is her part of a team’s shot at what Zelda’s Sheik would look like in Overwatch. And surprise, just like Link, she’s a perfect fit.
Other folks responsible include concept artist Jack Hamilton, with the rig built by Perry Leijten.
You can see more of Shayleen’s stuff at her ArtStation page.
