Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I realise this is an art fetish that may only appeal to me, but this is my feature, so fuck it, here we are.



Marko Stanojevic is an artist from Serbia who has taken some of Overwatch’s most popular characters and imagined them as figures for Disney’s sorely-missed Infinity project.

You can see more of Marko’s work at his ArtStation page.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF