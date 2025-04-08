Fix Your Severance Withdrawals By Watching These 10 Mind-Bending Shows

Regardless of your opinion on Severance’s Season 2 finale (it was incredible!), the end of the season leaves us feeling like the puzzle-solving part of our brain was amputated. Yet our curiosity remains, like a phantom itch we can only scratch with mind-bending television. Luckily for us, Severance is just the latest in a long line of cerebral dramas that’ll have you questioning what’s real about your life.

Dark Matter unravels the chaos of identity across parallel lives, while Mr. Robot drags you down a hacker rabbit hole full of fractured minds and unreliable realities. Maniac is a pharmaceutical fever dream, pairing high-concept sci-fi with emotional disarray. Homecoming whispers paranoia through pristine therapy sessions, and Westworld turns loops of consciousness into a violent symphony of rebellion. If you’re ready to tumble down more reality-warping rabbit holes, here are 10 shows that twist the mind, bend the rules, and will satiate your appetite for Severance-style mysteries until the show returns for its third season.