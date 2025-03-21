Severance Renewed For Third Season, Surprising No One

In news that will surprise almost no one who watched Severance’s season two finale last night, Apple TV+ has renewed the dystopian workplace thriller for a third season. Yeah, it could have been a bold move to end the show at the season two finale, but this is also Apple TV’s most popular show, so they weren’t about to let it go in just two seasons.

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

Advertisement

Creator Dan Erickson and director/executive producer Ben Stiller will return for season three, and lead actor Adam Scott has been confirmed to reprise his role as Mark Scout, the office worker with a bisected brain that separates his workplace memories from those of his personal life, creating two distinct individuals called an “innie” and “outie.” While we don’t know specific details about what season three will entail, Erickson told Variety that much of the season had already been mapped out before season two’s premiere and that the team has a definitive endpoint for the story in mind. So if you’re concerned that Severance’s many mysteries might get needlessly stretched out to keep a successful thing going, you can take comfort in the fact that it sounds like the writers know where they’re headed.

Advertisement

“Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” Stiller said in a statement to Variety. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making Season 3 will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Advertisement

Without getting into specifics, Severance’s season two finale ended on a pretty big cliffhanger, though for a few hours there I would have been pretty content if the show itself had ended with it. But the show’s writers have earned my trust at this point, so I will not protest too much if they want to keep things going a bit longer. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to head back to Lumon; Stiller has already confirmed it will not take three years between seasons this time around.



