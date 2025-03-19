These 8 Black Mirror Episodes Wound Up Becoming Terrifyingly Relevant

If you talk to enough people about Black Mirror, Netflix’s factory of fear, it won’t take long before someone questions whether they need to watch such a dark show when the actual world we live in is so prone to darkness itself. That would be a misguided view of the long-standing psychological thriller anthology’s draw, because the show has always been a grim reflection of what the world already is and a nightmarish imagining of what it might become. The best Black Mirror episodes are the ones that elicit terror from how little of real life they exaggerate.

Sure, we haven’t had any politicians have sex with animals on national television, or hard drives implanted in our brains, or had people get terminal brain damage from augmented reality games. Still, life has started to become stranger than fiction, and the upcoming season of Black Mirror will surely blur the line between the two. Black Mirror episodes are judged by how meticulously they balance reality with the surreal. As we wait for the seventh season to debut on April 10, let’s take a look at the eight most realistic episodes in Black Mirror’s canon.