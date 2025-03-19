Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Trailer Has A Treasure Trove Of Anime Easter Eggs
These 8 Black Mirror Episodes Wound Up Becoming Terrifyingly Relevant

Miley Cyrus isn't in a conservatorship but these Netflix nightmares are realer than you'd expect

By
Keith Nelson Jr
Black Mirror characters together

If you talk to enough people about Black Mirror, Netflix’s factory of fear, it won’t take long before someone questions whether they need to watch such a dark show when the actual world we live in is so prone to darkness itself. That would be a misguided view of the long-standing psychological thriller anthology’s draw, because the show has always been a grim reflection of what the world already is and a nightmarish imagining of what it might become. The best Black Mirror episodes are the ones that elicit terror from how little of real life they exaggerate.

Sure, we haven’t had any politicians have sex with animals on national television, or hard drives implanted in our brains, or had people get terminal brain damage from augmented reality games. Still, life has started to become stranger than fiction, and the upcoming season of Black Mirror will surely blur the line between the two. Black Mirror episodes are judged by how meticulously they balance reality with the surreal. As we wait for the seventh season to debut on April 10, let’s take a look at the eight most realistic episodes in Black Mirror’s canon.

8. “Mazey Day” (Season 6, Episode 4)

8. “Mazey Day” (Season 6, Episode 4)

Zazie Beetz looking intently
Image: Netflix

Mazey Day” ranks among Black Mirror’s most believable episodes thanks to its scathing look at paparazzi culture and the brutal exploitation of celebrities. The plot follows a troubled actress who goes into hiding after a hit-and-run, only to be relentlessly pursued by photographers eager for a lucrative shot. It’s disturbingly close to reality—just look at Britney Spears’ 2007 breakdown or Princess Diana’s tragic final moments. The idea that a celebrity’s lowest point is fair game for public consumption is nothing new, making “Mazey Day’s” core concept chillingly plausible. Unfortunately, its sloppy pacing and clunky script drag it down, turning what should be a haunting critique of tabloid ethics into a bit of a disappointment.

7. “Joan Is Awful” (Season 6, Episode 1)

7. “Joan Is Awful” (Season 6, Episode 1)

Salma Hayek walking with a purpose
Image: Netflix

“Joan Is Awful” taps into the chilling plausibility of AI deepfake technology as it follows an ordinary woman who discovers her life is being adapted into a streaming drama using her likeness without her consent. With real-world controversies like unauthorized Tom Cruise deepfakes and AI-generated celebrity ads already blurring ethical lines, the episode’s premise feels disturbingly close to reality—especially as actors fight Hollywood over AI’s exploitation of their images. The stellar performances, particularly Salma Hayek’s self-aware turn, ground the horror, but the execution leans too heavily into satire. Instead of a full-fledged nightmare, “Joan Is Awful” plays like a cautionary farce, softening the terrifying reality it so closely mirrors.

6. “Metalhead” (Season 4, Episode 5)

6. “Metalhead” (Season 4, Episode 5)

Killer robot dog on the prowl
Image: Netflix

“Metalhead” is Black Mirror at its most terrifyingly plausible, stripping away excess to deliver a raw, breathless shot of survival horror. The episode follows a woman on the run from an autonomous killer robot in a desolate world—except this isn’t some far-fetched dystopia. The design of the relentless mechanical hound is directly inspired by Boston Dynamics’ real-world quadruped robots, developed from MIT research, which already demonstrate eerie levels of agility and precision. With the wrong programming, these machines could shift from engineering marvels to merciless hunters, making “Metalhead” feel less like fiction and more like a grim inevitability. Unlike other episodes that rely on exposition-heavy moral dilemmas, “Metalhead” manufactures suspense with sheer, unrelenting dread—proof that sometimes, the simplest nightmares are the hardest to shake.

5. “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” (Season 5, Episode 3)

5. “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” (Season 5, Episode 3)

Miley Cyrus angered
Image: Netflix

“Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” feels less like a cautionary sci-fi tale and more like something you’d stumble across in a music industry tell-all, the kind that makes you side-eye every chart-topping pop star. The episode follows a lonely teen who bonds with an AI doll of her favorite singer, Ashley O (Miley Cyrus)—only to uncover the sinister reality behind the star’s corporate-controlled image. While the brain-uploading twist is a stretch, the exploitation of artists is all too real, echoing Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle and Kesha’s legal fight for creative freedom. AI-generated vocals and deepfake tech make the idea of pop stars being control beyond their will disturbingly feasible. Miley Cyrus, no stranger to the industry’s dark side, delivers a solid, if unremarkable, performance. But with its biting satire and eerily plausible tech, “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” ranks higher in believability than most Black Mirror episodes—it’s not a question of if, but when.

4. “Hang The DJ” (Season 4, Episode 4)

4. “Hang The DJ” (Season 4, Episode 4)

A couple looking confused
Image: Netflix

“Hang the DJ” plays like a near-future prototype for the next big dating app experiment. The episode follows Frank (Joe Cole) and Amy (Georgina Campbell), two people navigating a hyper-controlled dating system that assigns partners with strict expiration dates, all in the name of helping them find a “perfect match.” While the grand reveal—the app is actually an AI simulation running thousands of relationship scenarios—sounds far-fetched, the lengths tech companies go to in order to manufacture compatibility are anything but. From Tinder and Hinge’s algorithm-driven pairings to apps like eHarmony and OkCupid using machine learning to predict long-term success, dating has become a game of data points over chemistry. AI-driven matchmaking services, like SciMatch’s face-reading technology and DNA-based dating apps, already hint at a future where romance is pre-programmed. “Hang the DJ” doesn’t just feel possible—it feels inevitable, which is why it ranks higher in believability than most Black Mirror episodes. The only real question is when Silicon Valley will turn our love lives into a simulation we don’t even know we’re running.

3. “Striking Vipers” (Season 5, Episode 1)

3. “Striking Vipers” (Season 5, Episode 1)

Anthony Mackie (left) playing with Yahya Abdul-Mateen (right)
Image: Netflix

“Striking Vipers” takes the well-worn concept of virtual reality gaming and injects it with an unexpectedly tender exploration of love, masculinity, and identity. The episode follows two longtime friends who reconnect through a hyper-realistic VR fighting game, only to discover that their avatars allow them to explore an attraction they never acknowledged in real life. While the idea of experiencing romance through digital avatars might have once seemed far-fetched, the rise of metaverse dating, VR social spaces like VRChat, and AI-driven relationships makes it increasingly plausible. People are already forming deep emotional and even physical connections through virtual worlds, proving that “Striking Vipers” isn’t sci-fi—it’s a preview. What elevates the episode beyond its tech-driven premise is its deeply human core: the complexity of its love triangle, the nuanced depiction of male friendship, and the aching search for identity and fulfillment. It’s no surprise “Striking Vipers” remains one of Black Mirror’s most beloved episodes—beneath the digital gloss, it’s just a beautifully messy story about what it means to connect.

2. “The Waldo Moment” (Season 2, Episode 3)

2. “The Waldo Moment” (Season 2, Episode 3)

Man looking menancingly
Image: Netflix

“The Waldo Moment” was dismissed as far-fetched when it aired, but in hindsight, it’s the most prophetic episode Black Mirror ever produced. The story follows a crass, animated cartoon character, Waldo, who starts as a joke candidate in an election but gains a cult following, exposing the emptiness of political discourse. Back in 2013, the idea that a loudmouthed, anti-establishment joke could outshine real politicians seemed absurd—until Donald Trump was elected president. Twice. His rise proved that political success isn’t always about policy or experience but about branding, spectacle, and the ability to weaponize public frustration. No episode in Black Mirror history has been so directly validated by real-world events, yet that eerie accuracy doesn’t elevate it—it just makes it harder to watch. While “The Waldo Moment” lacks the emotional depth of the show’s best episodes, its bleak message about politics as entertainment rings truer than ever.

1. “Nosedive” (Season 3, Episode 1)

1. “Nosedive” (Season 3, Episode 1)

Bryce Dallas Howard checking her phone
Image: Netflix

“Nosedive” takes the unsettling concept of social media obsession and stretches it into a pastel-colored dystopia that feels less like a warning and more like a prophecy. The episode follows Lacie Pound (Bryce Dallas Howard), a woman trapped in a world where every interaction is rated on a five-star scale, determining access to jobs, housing, and even flights. If that sounds far-fetched, consider China’s real-life social credit system, which already rewards and punishes citizens based on behavior, or how Uber drivers, Airbnb hosts, and even Tinder users rely on ratings that subtly dictate their success. Social ranking isn’t a distant nightmare—it’s embedded in everything we do. What makes “Nosedive” exceptional isn’t just its terrifying plausibility, but the way it blends razor-sharp satire with Bryce Dallas Howard’s stunning performance, capturing both the desperation and tragedy of a society where likability is currency. No other Black Mirror episode has so seamlessly balanced realism and outstanding acting, making “Nosedive” the show’s most eerily perfect reflection of the world we already live in.

