Ian Walker
Image: GameXplain

Several former GameXplain contributors—including former Kotaku TAY writer Steve Bowling—have spoken to VICE Games about their time there. The story focuses on allegations of extreme overwork and general issues with crunch in gaming media.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Sigh Segers always seemed like a good guy.