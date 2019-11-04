Seven-Minute Final Fantasy VII Remake Ad Is The Longest Commercial Ever On Japanese TV

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Clocking in at seven minutes long, this is the longest commercial to ever air on Japanese television. Sure, this is an ad, but it’s like a seven-minute short-film about people into Final Fantasy VII.



As pointed out on GameSpark, the commercial air during an annual 27-hour block of programming hosted by Beat Takeshi that aired over the weekend .

Advertisement

The spot stars popular actors Masataka Kubota, Misato Morita, and Tetsuji Tamayama.

Kubota stars as a young businessman who has never played Final Fantasy VII. At the beginning, he finds a copy of FFVII his wife had left out after reminiscing . They don’t have a PlayStation at home, so he cannot play the game. At work, h is superiors talk about the game and later, his wife recalls playing the game with her now estranged brother. Kubota gets more and more interested in playing the upcoming remake and by the end, he decides to go buy a PS4 to play the game with his wife.

Again, this is an ad, but it’s refreshing to see adults on television talk about video games in a fairly normal way. These games are part of our lives, and this seven-minute short understands that.

It also hopes you’ll buy Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Here is the longer 13-minute cut.