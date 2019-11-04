Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Seven-Minute Final Fantasy VII Remake Ad Is The Longest Commercial Ever On Japanese TV

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:final fantasy
Screenshot: スクウェア・エニックス
Clocking in at seven minutes long, this is the longest commercial to ever air on Japanese television. Sure, this is an ad, but it’s like a seven-minute short-film about people into Final Fantasy VII.

As pointed out on GameSpark, the commercial air during an annual 27-hour block of programming hosted by Beat Takeshi that aired over the weekend.

The spot stars popular actors Masataka Kubota, Misato Morita, and Tetsuji Tamayama. 

Kubota stars as a young businessman who has never played Final Fantasy VII. At the beginning, he finds a copy of FFVII his wife had left out after reminiscing. They don’t have a PlayStation at home, so he cannot play the game. At work, his superiors talk about the game and later, his wife recalls playing the game with her now estranged brother. Kubota gets more and more interested in playing the upcoming remake and by the end, he decides to go buy a PS4 to play the game with his wife.

Again, this is an ad, but it’s refreshing to see adults on television talk about video games in a fairly normal way. These games are part of our lives, and this seven-minute short understands that.

It also hopes you’ll buy Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Here is the longer 13-minute cut.

