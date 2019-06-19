Service is ending for massively multiplayer online role-playing game Monster Hunter Frontier Z in Japan. Monster Hunter Frontier launched in Japan in 2007 on PC, and a big update in 2016 changed the game’s name to Monster Hunter Frontier Z. Twelve years is a good run, no?
