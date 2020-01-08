Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Sensible Soccer Mod Drags The Classic Sports Game Into The 2020s

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:sports
1.2K
2
1

90s classic Sensible Soccer, which alongside NBA Jam is one of the purest expressions of arcade sports simplicity, hasn’t had an official release in over a decade. A new mod for the original, out now, more than makes up for that.

Sensible World of Soccer 2020 updates everything that can be updated about the game without breaking it, adding fresh team names, colours, rosters, customisable commentary and improved visuals that bring the original graphics all the way up to 4K.

Being a mod, you’ll need a retail copy of the original game to install and play it, but you can get that pretty cheap on GOG.

Advertisement

You can download SWS2020 here.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Due To A Y2K-Like Bug, WWE 2K20 Is Almost Unplayable In 2020 [UPDATE]

PlayStation's Baseball Studio Is Releasing Games On Rival Systems

Nazi 'Joke' Gets Legendary Player Removed From FIFA 20

Released 19 Years Ago, Surfing H30 Is Rockstar's Worst Game

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts