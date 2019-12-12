Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Game Awards

Sekiro Wins Game Of The Year At The 2019 Game Awards

Heather Alexandra
Filed to:the game awards
5.3K
21
Save

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the 2019 Game Awards’ Game of the Year, winning over games like Death Stranding and Resident Evil 2. It’s a surprise award that snuck ninja-like over the finish. It also won best Action/Adventure game.

The Game Awards dazzled audience members and viewers worldwide with a variety of trailers and announcements meant to keep them purchasing stuff from big companies. But yes, there were indeed awards!

Advertisement

Here is a list of all the nominees and winners for 2019. Winners are highlighted in bold.

Game of the Year

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Score/Music

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Esports Coach

  • Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
  • Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
  • Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
  • Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Team

  • Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
  • Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Event

  • 2019 League of Legends World Championship
  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • The International 2019

Best Esports Host

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Best Fighting Game

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Role Playing Game

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Esports Player

  • Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
  • Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

Content Creator Of The Year

  • Jack “Courage” Dunlop
  • Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
  • Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
  • David “Grefg” Martínez
  • Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Best Art Direction

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

Games For Impact

  • Concrete Genie
  • Gris
  • Kind Words
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • Sea of Solitude

Best Family Game

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Sports/ Racing Game

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Dirt Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

Best Mobile Game

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What the Golf?

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Tetris 99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control
  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control
  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding

Best AR/VR Game

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe

Player’s Voice Award

  • Death Stranding
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fresh Indie Game

  • Disco Elysium
  • Gris
  • My Friend Pedro
  • Outer Wilds
  • Slay the Spire
  • Untitled Goose Game

Best Independent Game

  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana Zero
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Best Game Direction

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Share This Story

About the author