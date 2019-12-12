Sekiro Wins Game Of The Year At The 2019 Game Awards

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the 2019 Game Awards’ Game of the Year, winning over games like Death Stranding and Resident Evil 2. It’s a surprise award that snuck ninja-like over the finish. It also won best Action/Adventure game.
The Game Awards dazzled audience members and viewers worldwide with a variety of trailers and announcements meant to keep them purchasing stuff from big companies. But yes, there were indeed awards!
Here is a list of all the nominees and winners for 2019. Winners are highlighted in bold.
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Outer Worlds
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best Score/Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Esports Coach
- Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
- Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
- Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Team
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- OG (Dota 2)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
- Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Event
- 2019 League of Legends World Championship
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- The International 2019
Best Esports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
Best Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Best Role Playing Game
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Best Esports Player
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Content Creator Of The Year
- Jack “Courage” Dunlop
- Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
- Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
- David “Grefg” Martínez
- Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
Best Art Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Games For Impact
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life Is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Best Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Best Sports/ Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding
Best AR/VR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Player’s Voice Award
- Death Stranding
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Fresh Indie Game
- Disco Elysium
- Gris
- My Friend Pedro
- Outer Wilds
- Slay the Spire
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice