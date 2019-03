If you’re a fan of the Dark Souls series, you’ve probably been keeping an eye out for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the latest FromSoftware title. Well, we got it, and we’re here to break it down.

Watch me and Kotaku’s own Tim Rogers put the game through its paces for an hour and a half and answer some basic questions. How Dark Souls-y is it? Will this appeal to Nioh mavens? Will it still kick your butt? Tune in and find out.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is out Friday for PS4, Xbox, and PC.