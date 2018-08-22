We played Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and it’s about as punishing as you would expect from the developers of Dark Souls. But it may take some unlearning for long-term Souls players.

In the video above, I break down the vertical slice of the game I got to play and explain exactly how the game works against a lot of the muscle memory drilled into you by Bloodborne and Souls games. I also get repeatedly piledrived by a huge monster. Enjoy.

