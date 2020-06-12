Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
JPGS
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:jpgs
jpgsmetapostjapantokyo
1
1
Photo: Brian Tang (Official Site)

Sega Sandwich. Akihabara, Tokyo, Japan. By Brian Tang | Official Site

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Wizards Of The Coast Bans 7 Racist Magic: The Gathering Cards

Embracing The Beautiful Nonsense Of The Final Fantasy VII Spinoffs

When The PS5 Games From Today's Event Come Out (And Where Else You Can Play Them)

The Best JRPG Soundtracks