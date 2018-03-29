Have you ever had taiyaki? It’s a classic Japanese fish-shaped snack typically filled with sweet red bean paste or custard cream. Sega now has its own taiyaki stand in Tokyo.



The stall is called “Sega no Taiyaki” (Sega’s Taiyaki) and is operated by taiyaki maker Kurikoan, so it’s bound to taste good. Currently, there are five different fillings available.

You’re probably wondering where is the Sonic-shaped taiyaki. I am, too!

Sega says that there are future taiyaki tie-ins anime, different characters and whatnot. Oh goodie.



Advertisement