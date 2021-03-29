Sega Lawyers Threaten Wrong Website Over Yakuza Piracy

Screenshot : Kotaku

There are lawyers somewhere out there working for Sega HQ in Japan who have been tasked with hunting down the people responsible for pirating Yakuza: Like a Dragon. And they are not doing a good job.



SteamDB, a website devoted entirely to recording statistics related to the Steam shopfront and multiplayer platform, has had to remove its page for Yakuza: Like a Dragon after pressure from Sega, who claim that the game itself was being illegally distributed from the page. Which it wasn’t.

Interestingly, site creator Djundik adds that “ SteamDB gets at least one DMCA per year, but we [are] always able to quickly resolve it”, likely because those DMCAs are the result of a busted/rogue internet search. Which may be the case here too , but unlike those other instances, “ SEGA on the other hand just ignored any replies”.

And so if you wanted to check the stats on Like a Dragon at the moment, its page looks like this:

Screenshot : SteamDB

If Sega are taking recommendations, I know a lawyer who would have done a better job...