Veteran developer Toshihiro Nagoshi, of Sega Rally, Monkey Ball and Yakuza fame, is in the final stages of negotiating a contract to leave Sega and join Chinese company NetEase, according to a report on Bloomberg.



Advertisement

Nagoshi joined Sega in 1989, and has worked on everything from Daytona to Virtua Fighter to F-Zero GX. But it’s his most recent blockbuster series, the Yakuza games that now span eight main entries and a number of spinoffs, that have perhaps made him most famous in the West, especially given his public prominence as the head of their development studio, Ryu Ga Gotoku.

Bloomberg says that while “hasn’t signed a final contract and his duties have yet to be finalized”, he is going to be “ is expected to set up his own team and create new games”. It’s speculated that this is a move by NetEase to hit back at rivals Tencent, who have spent big on several developers across the world in recent years, from League of Legends creators Riot to, more recently, PlatinumGames and Sumo Group.

While Nagoshi’s departure would likely not have a direct impact on any of the series he has worked on recently, since they all belong to Sega and are made by huge teams of developers, it would still be a blow for fans—and Sega themselves—to see a man responsible for so many of the company’s biggest hits of the last 30 years leave for a rival organisation.

His leaving isn’t a total surprise, however; earlier this year he stepped down from Sega’s board of directors and his role as Chief Creative Officer of the company, with speculation at the time suggesting it was down to comments he made in 2020 about esports players: