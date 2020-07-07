Sega Announces Mini Arcade Cabinet Filled With 36 Games

Today, Sega Toys has announced a miniature version of its iconic Astro City arcade cabinet. The latest in a string of mini hardware, it will be released in Japan this December and come packed with 36 games.
The Astro City Mini is priced at 12,800 yen ($119). According to Sega’s official release, the Astro City Mini measures 150mm across, 67mm deep, and 30mm high—though, I assume that last number is a typo. There is no word about an international release.
The first ten games to be revealed by Sega are Virtua Fighter, Fantasy Zone, Golden Axe, Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Alienstorm, Alien Syndrome, Columns II, Dark Edge, Puzzle & Action: Tant-R, and Altered Beast.
The miniature version is made with smaller versions of the same buttons used in full-sized Astro City cabinets, with Sega’s goal of recreating the arcade experience on a very small scale.
Previously, Sega released a mini version of the Genesis (in case you missed it, read Kotaku’s review right here), and a tiny Game Gear is slated for this October in Japan. As with the Sega Genesis Mini, the Astro City Mini comes with USB and HMDI cables.
Sega is also selling a separate Astro City Game pad for 2,780 yen ($26). The above design is subject to change.
The Astro City cabinet was first introduced in 1993 and has become one of the most iconic arcade gaming cabinets in Japan.