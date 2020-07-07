Sega Announces Mini Arcade Cabinet Filled With 36 Games

Image : Sega

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Today, Sega Toys has announced a miniature version of its iconic Astro City arcade cabinet. The latest in a string of mini hardware, it will be released in Japan this December and come packed with 36 games.

Advertisement

The Astro City Mini is priced at 12,800 yen ($119). According to Sega’s official release , the Astro City Mini measures 150mm across, 67mm deep, and 30mm high—though, I assume that last number is a typo . There is no word about an international release.

The first ten games to be revealed by Sega are Virtua Fighter, Fantasy Zone, Golden Axe, Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Alienstorm, Alien Syndrome, Columns II, Dark Edge, Puzzle & Action: Tant-R, and Altered Beast.

Advertisement

Image : Sega

The miniature version is made with smaller versions of the same buttons used in full-sized Astro City cabinets, with Sega’s goal of recreating the arcade experience on a very small scale.



Previously, Sega released a mini version of the Genesis (in case you missed it, read Kotaku’s review right here), and a tiny Game Gear is slated for this October in Japan. As with the Sega Genesis Mini, the Astro City Mini comes with USB and HMDI cables.

Image : Sega

Advertisement

Sega is also selling a separate Astro City Game pad for 2,780 yen ($26). The above design is subject to change.



The Astro City cabinet was first introduced in 1993 and has become one of the most iconic arcade gaming cabinets in Japan.

