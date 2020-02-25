Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Searching games on Steam got some much needed improvements today as part Valve’s Steam Labs initiative to make the platform better. You can now search games by specific pricing, using multiple tags, and exclude ones you already own from the results. At long last there’s also infinite scrolling now.

