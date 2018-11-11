Online survival game Scum issued a patch yesterday that fixed a number of bugs in the game. Among them one where a player’s penis size “would get bigger with each login.”



That’s not where the dick-related patching ends, either. Of the 16 bugs addressed in the update, three were directly related to player junk, including one where “it was possible to increase penis size without it affecting other attributes”, and another where “urinating would lock hands and penis if interrupted”.

Scum, like Conan, thought it would be a good idea to build dick models for its players and make them part of the game (and character creation system, where you can adjust size from “1" to “8"). But more variables = more bugs, regardless of whether the polygons are in your pants or not.