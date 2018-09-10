SCUM, a new survival game in early access, is taking Steam by storm. The people reviewing it simply cannot get enough of defecating on other players.



Ever wanted to punch a man to death and then take a dump on them? In SCUM, you finally can! Seriously, the players of this game who are leaving reviews on Steam are obsessed with pooping, peeing, and vomiting on other players. You don’t have to take my word for it, though. Take a gander:

You can check out more reviews for SCUM here, or read our ongoing “As Told By Steam Reviews” feature here.