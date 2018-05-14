Scoundrel is a side-scrolling roguelite mashed up with Thief-style skulduggery. It’s a “pure stealth” game in which you lighten showy Lords’ too-heavy pockets while avoiding guards, traps, and civilians. There are classes and character progression, but if you die, it’s back to square one. It’ll be out on PC this year.
Scoundrel is a side-scrolling roguelite mashed up with Thief-style skulduggery. It’s a “pure stealth” game in which you lighten showy Lords’ too-heavy pockets while avoiding guards, traps, and civilians. There are classes and character progression, but if you die, it’s back to square one. It’ll be out on PC this year.