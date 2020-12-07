I’m gonna be interested to see how this game is received by those who’ve only been hearing it hyped up for the past decade. Or by those whose recollection of it is dim at best.

It’s not a bad game by any stretch, but it does have some rather glaring flaws ( mostly in regards to balance) and was, I believe, cut a good deal of slack due to its aesthetic at a time when games of its type were not exactly thick on the ground . I wonder if it will do as well when there is no particular shortage of similarly retro-styled beat-em-ups to choose from ?