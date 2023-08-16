Here's Our First Look At The Scott Pilgrim Anime

On Wednesday, Netflix released a teaser trailer for its upcoming anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, as well as announcing a release date for the hotly anticipated series.

We first caught wind of the anime project last January when it was reported that Bryan Lee O’Malley, writer and creator of the Scott Pilgrim comics, would write and executive produce the series with Are You Afraid of the Dark? showrunner BenDavid Grabinski. But the party didn’t stop there because we also learned that the stars of the 2010 live-action film, like Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Chris Evans, would be reprising their roles in the anime, with Edgar Wright, director of the film, on board as executive producer.



Titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the series (once again) follows the story of its titular character as he battles the seven deadly exes of a delivery girl named Ramona Flowers. Animation studio Science Saru (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken, Devilman Crybaby) is handling animation duties. You can check out the trailer below.

Netflix / Science Saru

What else can I say about the trailer other than it looks rad as hell? We’ve got Sex Bob-Omb singing what appears to be a brand new song, breathtaking shots of Ramona Flowers minding her own business while Scott looks on slack-jawed, and—most importantly—video game bleep-bloops and sound effects playing across the screen as Scott battles Flowers’ exes. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off seems poised to hit every exciting cinematic note that the 2010 film did. But what’s most exciting is that it looks like the anime will do something the film didn’t, adapting story arcs and battles Wright’s film omitted.

Based on the trailer, it would appear that Scott’s ex-girlfriend Envy Adams (Brie Larson) will play a more prominent role in the series. We also see snippets of a battle between Scott and Ramona’s ex-girlfriend Roxie Richter in a video store. I wager it’s the same store Kim Pine works at in the comics. I’ve got my fingers crossed that we’ll get to see Lisa Miller (who appeared in Scott Pilgrim vs. The Animation on Adult Swim in 2010) and Knives Chau’s awesome samurai dad, Mr. Chau, pop up in the Netflix anime as well.



Advertisement

Fans aren’t the only ones excited enough to punch a second hole in the moon over Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. In a recent interview with Decider, Cera shared his excitement about reprising his role as Scott while praising O’Malley’s script, saying “Every time I’ve recorded it, I have to send Brian an email saying, ‘I love this so much. I’m so excited about it.’”



Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is slated to premiere on the streamer on November 17.





