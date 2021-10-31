I don’t expect much from licensed video games. So I was shocked when I came across the soundtrack for Scooby-Doo! Night of 100 Frights, a 2002 PS2 game based on the popular ‘ 70s cartoon. Turns out this game’s music slaps.



As with many things, I don’t remember where I first saw this game in my Twitter feed. Someone tweeted some facts about it and included a link to one of the songs created for the game. It turns out 100 Frights includes original songs for each boss done in the same style of the classic animated show and its many musical bits.

Someone was able to write a catchy, fun song about an enemy named “Green Ghost.” That’s impressive. The other bosses get great songs too. My personal favorite is Redbeard’s boss song. In the back, you can hear some faint guitar ripping out. Folks had fun making this music. You can tell.

As I listened to the other songs on this soundtrack, I started digging into this game. Did you know Tim Curry voiced the main bad guy in the game? (Yes you did, because it’s in the headline.) Also, look at this wonderful intro.

THQ has recently been on a bit of hot streak remastering games from this era, including Destroy All Humans! and Battle For Bikini Bottom, plus it has a remake of the DAH sequel coming out next year too. I liked both of those released remastered games a lot and as someone who has never played this particular Scooby-Doo game, I’d be down to try out a remastered 100 Frights.

It’s not that much of a stretch to get a full remaster of this game, it sold well at the time, got a sequel, and received fairly positive reviews. Make it happen THQ.

Until then, I’ll just watch clips of Tim Curry’s character The Mastermind in this game.