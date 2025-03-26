New Netflix Series Is About Scooby-Doo Being A Witness To Murder

A new live-action Scooby-Doo series is officially happening at Netflix and the show is set to tell the tale of how the famous mystery-solving team came together. Apparently that origin story involves a young Scooby witnessing a murder and then vanishing.

On March 26, as reported by Variety, Netflix and Warner Bros. officially announced a new eight-episode live-action Scooby-Doo series was in the works. The show doesn’t have a release date yet but will be be written by showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg. The duo are also producing the untitled series via their production company, Midnight Radio. The show was previously reported to exist in 2024.

Here’s the official logline for the upcoming Scooby show:

During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

I didn’t have a “Scooby-Doo Watches A Person Die” show on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are. Of course, it’s possible that by the end of the first season it will be revealed that nobody died and it was all a scam by some angry janitor or rich landowner. Maybe a mask will even be ripped off of someone’s face in a dramatic fashion?

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with our longstanding partners at Berlanti Productions and with Midnight Radio to bring the legendary Scooby-Doo franchise to a live-action series for the first time,” said Clancy Collins White, president of creative affairs for Warner Bros. Television. “It’s no mystery why audiences continue to love these iconic characters after more than a half century. We’re excited for a new generation to discover Mystery Inc. And we’re grateful to our partners at Netflix for the opportunity.”

“Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix.

I can’t wait for this show to randomly drop on Netflix with little marketing, get buried by the algorithm and never get a second season while a few angry fans complain about it the whole time.

