Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Sans From Undertale Is A Wrestler Now

Joshua Rivera
Filed to:Undertale
4.8K
12
1

Pro wrestler Kenny Omega loves anime and video games. Like most people who love both of those things, he’s also a huge fan of Undertale. During this week’s Halloween-themed All-Elite Wrestling promo, Omega, who is known for incorporating his fandom into his act, went all-in, dressing as Sans Undertale for his big entrance.

As you can see, his costume rules. He even did a whole Undertale-style cutscene to intro him! He really is a pro.

I know this is not how wrestling works, but he should wrestle in that costume, it’d be fun. I’d watch.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Undertale

Undertale's Sans Joins Smash Bros. As A Mii Fighter Costume
Undertale’s Toughest Boss Fight Made Into A Fortnite Map
If You've Played Undertale, You Must Play Deltarune