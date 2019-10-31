Sans From Undertale Is A Wrestler Now

Pro w restler Kenny Omega loves anime and video games. Like most people who love both of those things, he’s also a huge fan of Undertale. D uring this week’s Halloween-themed All-Elite Wrestling promo, Omega, who is known for incorporating his fandom into his act, went all-in, dressing as S ans Undertale for his big entrance.

As you can see, his costume rules. He even did a whole Undertale-style cutscene to intro him! He really is a pro.

I know this is not how wrestling works, but he should wrestle in that costume, it’d be fun. I’d watch.

