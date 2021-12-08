Myth of Empires, a game that has only just been released, has now been delisted from Steam after the team behind Ark: Survival Evolved accused its creators of stealing source code.



As PC Gamer report, Ark’s developers (Studio Wildcard) and publishers (Snail Games) say that Angela Game, the creators of Myth of Empires, “was founded in 2020 by at least one former employee of Snail Games China, Studio Wildcard’s parent company, who had access to the Ark source code.”

When Myth of Empires was released in October, Studio Wildcard employees noticed “identical gameplay mechanics, which [they] felt went beyond the possibility of coincidence.” They also claim to have “found hundreds of matching class, variable, and function names in a preliminary analysis, which they say confirms that the Ark source code was used in Myth of Empires.”

Valve were informed of this last week, and based on their findings on December 3 Myth of Empires was delisted from Steam.

Despite this, the Angela Game have issued a statement denying pretty much everything, which reads:

Hi everyone, Regarding the recent delisting of Myth of Empires on Steam as well as subsequent developments: A few days ago, Steam received allegations of suspected copyright infringement concerning Myth of Empires, and in accordance with the DMCA and to exempt itself from liability, has temporarily removed Myth of Empires from its store. Our development team solemnly declares: Angela Game fully owns all rights and property associated with Myth of Empires and will actively respond to any doubts or allegations on this point. We are in active contact with Steam and are doing our best to restore the game to their store. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused players. At the same time, we will continue to improve the overall optimization of Myth of Empires as well as maintain normal operations and development work. We are currently preparing a large number of content updates that cannot be brought online due to the current special circumstances, but players that have purchased Myth of Empires can rest assured that we are confident we will bring you a better gaming experience.