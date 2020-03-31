Samurai Shodown protagonist Haohmaru is now playable in Soulcalibur VI. This is the 3D fighting game’s latest crossover after launching with The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia and introducing Nier: Automata’s 2B in late 2018. I, for one, am thrilled to see another samurai in Soulcalibur.
