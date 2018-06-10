Sadistic boss fight game Cuphead is getting DLC in 2019, Microsoft announced today. Cecilia D'AnastasioToday 5:13pmFiled to: cupheadFiled to: cupheadcupheade3201878EditSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkSadistic boss fight game Cuphead is getting DLC in 2019, Microsoft announced today. It’s called “The Delicious Last Course” and in it, a new character named Ms. Chalice will be playable. About the authorCecilia D'AnastasioCecilia D'AnastasioSenior reporter at KotakuEmailTwitterPostsKeysPGP Key