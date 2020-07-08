Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:devil may cry
devil may crydevil may cry 5capcommonster huntermonster hunter xxnetease
Save
Image: NetEase

Ryosuke Yoshida, who most recently did game design for Devil May Cry 5 and lead combat design for Monster Hunter XX, has announced he is leaving Capcom for China’s NetEase Games Sakura Studio, where he’ll work as a Senior Game Designer on next-gen games. Yoshida joined Capcom in 2009.

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Fan Builds His Own SNES x PS1 Hybrid

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Enormous Muscles Sure Help with Cosplay

Our Favorite Photos From Katsucon 2020, One Of The Biggest Cosplay Shows On The Planet