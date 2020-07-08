Ryosuke Yoshida, who most recently did game design for Devil May Cry 5 and lead combat design for Monster Hunter XX, has announced he is leaving Capcom for China’s NetEase Games Sakura Studio, where he’ll work as a Senior Game Designer on next-gen games. Yoshida joined Capcom in 2009.
Ryosuke Yoshida, who most recently did game design for Devil May Cry 5 and lead combat design for Monster Hunter XX, has announced he is leaving Capcom for China’s NetEase Games Sakura Studio, where he’ll work as a Senior Game Designer on next-gen games. Yoshida joined Capcom in 2009.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.