Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Horror

Ryan Coogler's Sinners Has A Strange Connection To Puss In Boots

When you go see the horror flick starring Michael B. Jordan, pay close attention to the evil eyes

By
Keith Nelson Jr
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Wolf from Puss in Boots attacking Puss
Image: DreamWorks Animation

When I saw a hooded Wolf (Wagner Moura) chase after the adorable Puss (Antonio Banderas) with twin sickles like a hidden character in Soulcalibur in 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, I did not think, “Yeah, this is perfect for a live-action prestige horror film.” That’s probably why I’m not an Academy Award-nominated director whose films have grossed over $1 billion and Ryan Coogler is, because his latest movie Sinners is not only one of the most anticipated movies ever but also wouldn’t be the movie it is without, to hear him tell it, the “massive” influence of the DreamWorks Animation film.

Suggested Reading

Bethesda Is Selling 2,000 Pieces Of Elder Scrolls Online's Servers
This 'Single-Player MMORPG' Is A Good Fit For Introverts
Overwatch 2: The Best Perk Choices For Damage Heroes
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

Suggested Reading

Bethesda Is Selling 2,000 Pieces Of Elder Scrolls Online's Servers
This 'Single-Player MMORPG' Is A Good Fit For Introverts
Overwatch 2: The Best Perk Choices For Damage Heroes
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

Coogler recently chatted with the Get Rec’d podcast and revealed that the villain in Sinners is inspired by the Wolf from Puss in Boots in the most obvious way. “Think about the villain. Think about his defining features,” Coogler explained. Both the animated Wolf and Sinners’ villain Remmick (Jack O’Connell) have ominous red eyes. So, when Remmick eventually makes it into your nightmares after you catch Sinners, just know you’re pretty much being terrified by a man based in part on a digital wolf.

Advertisement

Related Content

Black Panther Director's Upcoming Horror Movie Looks Smart And Terrifying
Denzel Washington Says He's Going To Be In Black Panther 3

Related Content

Black Panther Director's Upcoming Horror Movie Looks Smart And Terrifying
Denzel Washington Says He's Going To Be In Black Panther 3

This isn’t the first, or even close to the weirdest, inspiration for a movie character. The tentacle texture of Pirates of the Caribbean’s fearsome Davy Jones was inspired by a coffee-stained cup. Christian Bale’s psychotically charismatic demeanor as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho was inspired by Tom Cruise’s “intense friendliness” during an interview on Late Night with David Letterman. Even the bug-eyed design of WALL-E’s titular character was inspired by an epiphany director Andrew Stanton had after playing around with binoculars during a baseball game.

In the end, inspirations for some of the most indelible pieces of art can derive from ostensibly meaningless moments in life. Or, as it turns out, from blockbuster animated films.