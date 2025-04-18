Early Praise For Sinners Suggests The Genre-Fluid Horror Flick Is An Instant Classic

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have reunited once again, and the internet can’t get enough! Their newest project, “Sinners,” is a genre-fluid horror-thriller that blends together themes of religion, freedom, music, mysticism, and vampires— but with that unmistakable Coogler-edge.

In the film, Jordan stars as identical twin brothers who returns home in the South to start a new business. But their hopes at making it big in the small town gets derailed when evil forces drop in and threaten to ruin their dreams and the dreams for the community. It’s a true experience of a film from start to finish and early chatter from folks online are already heralding it as both Coogler and Jordan’s best work to date.

In fact, the movie has taken over so much that famous folks like Snoop Dogg and Gabrielle Union can’t help but add their two cents. So in honor of the movie and all the discourse taking place, we’ve rounded up some of the best, funniest, and most fired-up reactions to “Sinners” that perfectly capture the moment—and the budding movement— it’s sparking.

This story originally appeared on The Root, our sister site, on Friday, April 18