Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Steamed

Rust, As Told By Steam Reviews

nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Save
Illustration for article titled iRust/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Image: Facepunch Studios / Kotaku
SteamedSteamedSteamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.
PrevNextView All

If you even casually follow the Grimace-colored streaming monolith that is Twitch, you’re well aware that the current flavor of the month is Rust, a survival game that originally came out in 2013. This means new players are discovering the genre oldtimer for the first time. While some enjoy the game’s inhospitable chaos, others are finding that they’ve bitten off more than they can chew.

Rust’s dark—though not exactly little-known—secret is that Twitch streams are not indicative of what the game is actually like. Where streamers all role-play and only open fire in an agreed-upon set of locations and scenarios, regular Rust servers are a hodgepodge. Some players role-play, but many don’t. Some aid newcomers, but others ruthlessly bully them. Anything is possible, but it’s often sandwiched between mounds of death and toxicity. Progress is hard won, especially given that players can stroll in and wreak havoc on carefully constructed bases while others are logged off. New Rust players on Steam, then, are split. On one hand, they’ve found that even after all these years, there’s no other game quite like Rust, but on the other, its sharp edges have cut into beginners’ desire to keep playing.

Illustration for article titled iRust/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
G/O Media may get a commission
Wednesday's Best Deals: Aukey Webcam, PlayStation Plus, Eastbay Athleisure, Dog Chew Toys, and More
Wednesday's Best Deals: Aukey Webcam, PlayStation Plus, Eastbay Athleisure, Dog Chew Toys, and More
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Valve

Recommended Stories

Advertisement
Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION