Russia Starts Banning Death Note And Other Anime

This Wednesday, a St. Petersburg court has banned the Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul, and Inuyashiki anime after concerns that teenagers would mimic on-screen violence.
During the trial, the prosecution screen episodes to underscore its argument. According to The Moscow Times, the district court stated, “Every episode contains cruelty, murder, violence.”
In mid-December, five lawsuits were filed against 49 Russian sites distributing anime. State prosecutors also called for the court to ban other shows including Elfen Lied and Naruto in yet-to-be-decided suits.
According to the website Meduza, Oleg Erlikh, an expert from St. Petersburg Academy of Postgraduate Pedagogical Education, said Death Note was “potentially dangerous for a modern child.”
The ruling bans two websites from distributing the Death Note and Inuyashiki anime and one website for Tokyo Ghoul. The Moscow Times points out that the state-run RIA Novosti news reports the ban only impacts these specific sites. However, Meduza explains that Russia’s censorship agency, Roskomnadzor, could interpret the ban as a more encompassing ban on these anime.
Death Note debuted as a manga in 2006 and went on to spawn successful anime and live-action adaptations.
As Kotaku previously reported, there have been calls to ban Death Note since 2013. At that time, a fifteen-year-old girl died by suicide and in her room, four copies of the Death Note manga were discovered. Some blamed the comic for the girl’s death, and a group of parents even appealed directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin to ban the manga on the grounds that it was harmful to the country’s youth.
If they think anime is bad, wait till they find out about video games!
Weird to see Naruto and Elfen Lied grouped together as if they are at all comparable.