Last fall, Rurouni Kenshin creator Nobuhiro Watsuki was charged with possession of child pornography. Today, Nikkan Sports reports he was fined 200,000 yen ($1,870) for violating the country’s child pornography law.



Debuting in 1994, Rurouni Kenshin has sold over 70 million copies and went on to spawn a hit anime and several live-action films.

Kotaku previously reported that investigators discovered several DVDs that showed nude under-15-year-old girls at Watsuki’s Tokyo office. Similar DVDs were also reportedly found at his house. Watsuki was quoted as telling authorities, “I liked girls from the upper grades of elementary school to around the second year of junior high school.”