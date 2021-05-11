ROM Hack Puts Conker In Super Smash Bros.

Screenshot : Smash Remix

Smash Remix is a popular ROM hack that takes the original Super Smash Bros. and cranks the mayhem to 11 with new characters, stages, and moves. Ganondorf and Bowser were added to the popular platform fighter in previous updates, and earlier today, the developers revealed none other than Conker as a playable character alongside Star Fox antagonist Wolf O’Donnell.

Advertisement

Known mainly as the foul-mouthed protagonist of Conker’s Bad Fur Day for the Nintendo 64, the eponymous squirrel hasn’t appeared on a Nintendo console since that game’s release in 2001. On the bright side, this means Conker’s most well-known model gels perfectly with Smash Remix and its overall adherence to the era of 64-bit graphics.

Smash Remix ( YouTube

As one might expect from a project of this caliber, Smash Remix does right by Conker’s source material. He comes equipped with several weapons from Conker’s Bad Fur Day, including a chainsaw, a flamethrower, and a heaping pile of grenades. Wolf O’Donnell looks similarly well put-together, and it’s awesome to see him in action alongside the Nintendo 64 versions of Fox McCloud and Falco Lombardi.

Conker isn’t what I would call a classic Nintendo character, but his appearance in a game like Smash Remix is a no-brainer. And heck, if that furry little jerk can get in, I’m crossing my fingers that Glover might be on the way as well.

You can find the full list of Smash Remix changes and download links for the latest update here.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

.