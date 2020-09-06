ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Odds and Ends

Bowser Gets Modded Into The Original Super Smash Bros.

lukeplunkett
Filed to:Smash Bros
Smash Brossuper smash brothersnintendomodspc
Illustration for article titled Bowser Gets Modded Into The Originali Super Smash Bros./i
Screenshot: Smash Remix

Smash Remix, a very cool fan project that’s constantly adding new fighters and stages to the original N64 game, has just got Bowser up and running.

You can see him in action below, not just in the main game but in some mini-games as well:

Considering he had to be pretty much built from scratch, he looks (and moves) great!

Oh, there’s also Giga Bowser too, along with loads of other stuff you can check out in the latest update log.

If you’d like to play Smash Remix you can just take your perfectly legal Smash 64 ROM and head on over here for the files you need.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION